Judge punched in face by suspect on bike while walking to work in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A judge was punched by a suspect on a bicycle in broad daylight as she walked to work at a Lower Manhattan courthouse.

Judge Phyllis Chu was attacked on Water Street at around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

She was walking from the Staten Island Ferry to court at 100 Centre Street when she was punched in the jaw by a suspect on a bicycle.

ALSO READ | Shots fired into home kill pregnant woman, injure man while they slept

Chu was rushed to New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan, where she is being treated.

It is unclear why Chu was targeted in the random attack.

A spokesman for the city's Office of Court Administration, Lucian Chalfen, said the suspect may have been emotionally disturbed.

The judge had previously heard the Cuba Gooding Jr. groping case.

ALSO READ | Suspect charged in 'heinous' attempted rape on subway platform in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to rape a woman on an Upper East Side subway platform.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattanmanhattannew york citycrimeattackjudgebicycle
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump holds briefing at White House: WATCH LIVE
Random, unprovoked attack with a bottle injures man
De Blasio signals long time before indoor dining returns to NYC
Bar shut down after more than 75 people found inside
Teachers fear school buildings not ready for classes; district says they are
Shots fired into home kill pregnant woman, injure man as they slept
Teachers' union, NYC school delegates may vote on strike proposal
Show More
How to get a refund from a canceled cruise
Dinner and a movie - theaters, indoor dining reopening in NJ
Jersey Shore beaches to extend season through end of September
Students head back for first day of school amid COVID pandemic
COVID Updates: Global cases climb to 25 million
More TOP STORIES News