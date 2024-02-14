1 dead, 9 injured in Kansas City shooting near Chiefs Super Bowl parade, fire official says

2 taken into custody for further investigation, police say

LIVE: Several hurt after shooting near Chiefs Super Bowl parade 8-10 injured after shooting near Chiefs Super Bowl parade, 2 arrested | LIVE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade killed one person and left nine others injured while sending terrified fans running for cover.

Police said in a news release that two people were detained. Fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.

Kansas City fire officials said one person is dead and nine were injured in a shooting after the Chief Super Bowl victory rally Wednesday.

Kansas City police said on X that "child reunification stations" were set up at the main entrance to Union Station, and at 2301 Main St. "We still have several needing reunification," the tweet read. Police also asked witnesses to the shooting to go to a corner near Union Station.

Multiple people near the parade route were carried away on stretchers shortly after Chiefs fans marked their third Super Bowl title in five seasons.

A White House official told ABC News that they are "closely monitoring" the shooting at the end of the Kansas City Super Bowl parade, and that federal law enforcement officials are on the scene to aid local officials. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms confirmed ATF agents had been at the parade to support KCPD during the celebrations and are now assisting in the investigation into the shooting.

About 1 million paradegoers and 600 law enforcement officials were expected at Wednesday's celebration.

"All of a sudden, we see people running and we hear gunshots and we take off running. And we look over and there's a guy next to us on the ground," witness Jennifer Wilbers told Kansas City ABC affiliate KMBC.

Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson told KMBC that the Chiefs players and their families are safe.

Players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, linebacker Drue Tranquill and guard Trey Smith, are speaking out on social media.

"People started crashing forward, everybody started running, there was screaming," another woman told KMBC. "We didn't know what was happening, but in this day and age when people run, you run."

"We went where an elevator was, we shut the doors and sat back against the doors and we prayed," she said.

"There was yelling and we didn't know if it was safe to leave, so we tried to block the doors. We heard the elevator start to move so we opened the doors and ran out -- there were officers there," she said. "I've never been so glad to see an officer in my life."

Officers said they're working to release everyone from inside Union Station.

"We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims," police said. "Many of you have footage of many officers securing Union Station, they are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside Union Station and expedite care of those injured."

Lisa Money of Kansas City, Kansas, was trying to gather some confetti near the end of the parade when she heard somebody yell, "Down, down, everybody down!"

At first Money thought somebody might be joking until she saw the SWAT team jumping over the fence.

"I can't believe it really happened. Who in their right mind would do something like this? This is supposed to be a day of celebration for everybody in the city and the surrounding area. and then you've got some idiot that wants to come along and do something like this," she said.

Kevin Sanders, 53, of Lenexa, Kansas, said he heard what sounded like firecrackers and then people running. After that initial flurry, calm returned, and he didn't think much of it. But he said 10 minutes later, ambulances started showing up.

"It sucks that someone had to ruin the celebration, but we are in a big city," Sanders said.

Lisa Augustine, spokesperson for Children's Mercy Kansas City, said the hospital "is receiving patients from the rally." She didn't know how many or immediately offer any details about their injuries.

The University of Kansas Health System was treating one person wounded in the shooting, said Jill Jensen Chadwick, news director for the health system. She didn't know the person's condition.

"When you have this many casualties, it's going to get spread out among a lot of hospitals so that you don't overwhelm any single ER," she said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady were at the parade when shots were fired but are safe, Parson posted on X.

"State law enforcement personnel are assisting local authorities in response efforts," Parson posted. "As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims."

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said he was with coach Andy Reid and other coaches and staff members, and the team was on buses and returning to Arrowhead Stadium.

Areas that had been filled with crowds were empty after the shooting, with police and firefighters standing and talking behind an area restricted by yellow tape.

Throngs had lined the route, with fans climbing trees and street poles, or standing on rooftops for a better view. Players rolled through the crowd on double-decker buses, DJs and drummers heralding their arrival. Owner Clark Hunt was on one of those buses, holding the Lombardi Trophy.

"We are stacking up trophies," linebacker Drue Tranquill said as he grabbed a reporter's mic during Wednesday's festivities to mark the Chiefs' come-from-behind, 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.

"Best fans in the world," exclaimed wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who caught the winning touchdown pass, as he walked along the route, with the players signing jerseys and at least one person's head.

Key on the minds of many fans is whether pop superstar Taylor Swift would join her boyfriend Travis Kelce for the parade and victory speeches. Swift has not commented. She has a show in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday night, the first of three scheduled concerts on her Eras Tour. She was nowhere to be seen early in the parade.

"I missed last year. I said, 'I'm not missing this year,'" said longtime fan Charles Smith Sr., who flew from his home in Sicklerville, New Jersey, for the parade.

The city and the team each chipped in around $1 million for the event commemorating Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs becoming the first team since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots two decades ago to defend their title.

After decades without a championship, the city is gaining experience with victory parades. Five seasons ago, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers for the team's first Super Bowl championship in 50 years. That followed the Kansas City Royals winning the World Series in 2015, the city's first baseball championship in 30 years. That year, fans abandoned their cars on the side of the highway so they could walk to the celebration.

Then, last year, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 and prophetically vowed they would be back for more.

ABC News contributed to this report.