'Missing': Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old Bronx woman, vanished in 2018

Could a clue Kristin Thorne found 1,200 miles away in Kansas help solve the case?

In the latest episode of "Missing," which you can watch at the link, Kristin Thorne investigates the case of Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old aspiring chef who disappeared from the Bronx in September 2018.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Kassandra Ramirez was a 25-year-old aspiring chef who disappeared from the Bronx in September 2018. Her family says one week before Kassandra disappeared she testified to a grand jury that she was raped by a family friend a few months before.

Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne hit the streets of the Bronx to try to get answers for Kassandra's family only to find that the biggest clues in her disappearance could be not only on Long Island, but 1,200 miles away in Kansas.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Ramirez, call the NYPD Missing Persons Squad at 212-694-7781. All tips can be kept anonymous.

This conception of the series "Missing" began back in September of 2021, the first day Kristin Thorne covered the disappearance of Gabby Petito and met with her distraught parents on Long Island. The story consumed the next two months of Kristin's life.

Throughout this time, Kristin spoke routinely with Gabby's father, Joseph Petito. Most of what they spoke about, she has never reported, but one thing he made clear to her is that he wanted the media to cover other missing people. He said they deserved attention, too, and he was right.

Kristin started to look at databases of missing people across the Tri-State area and as she scrolled through the hundreds of faces, she thought about not only those people but their families and friends and the ripple effect of pain that is caused when they disappeared.

She thought, "Maybe I can help?"

She started calling private investigators around New York City looking for cases to profile.

