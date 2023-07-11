Bill bolsters hate crime reporting, investigating on New York college campuses

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced legislation on Tuesday to strengthen hate crime reporting and investigations on college campuses in the state.

"I want every single college to have to adopt and implement these programs so every single student when they leave the security of their home, feels just as secure on a college campus," Governor Hochul said.

The bill mandates that any college that receives state aid would have to implement a plan to effectively investigate hate crimes.

Colleges have to inform incoming students about the procedures of how they investigate hate crimes.

They also would have to report any incidents of hate or bias that happen on campus on their websites.

ALSO READ | Suspect charged with murder in Brooklyn, Queens shooting spree on illegal scooter

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.