Bill bolsters hate crime reporting, investigating on New York college campuses

Eyewitness News
Tuesday, July 11, 2023 3:51PM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced legislation on Tuesday to strengthen hate crime reporting and investigations on college campuses in the state.

"I want every single college to have to adopt and implement these programs so every single student when they leave the security of their home, feels just as secure on a college campus," Governor Hochul said.

The bill mandates that any college that receives state aid would have to implement a plan to effectively investigate hate crimes.

Colleges have to inform incoming students about the procedures of how they investigate hate crimes.

They also would have to report any incidents of hate or bias that happen on campus on their websites.

