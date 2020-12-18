25-year Suffolk County Sheriff's Office veteran passes away from COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a 25-year veteran of the force had passed away from COVID-19."It is with heavy hearts that the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office announces the passing of Investigator Sergeant Keith Allison," the department said. "Inv. Sgt. Allison was hospitalized with serious COVID-19 complications last week and succumbed to the illness on Thursday, December 17, 2020."Allison started his career with the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office in 1995 and celebrated his 25th year of service this past February."I am deeply saddened by the loss of Inv. Sgt. Keith Allison," Sheriff Errol Toulon said. "He was an excellent officer, a husband, father, and grandfather who was deeply committed to his family and the Sheriff's Office. We all have heavy hearts on his passing."After a short period of time as a correction officer at the Riverhead Correctional Facility, Allison began working for the Personnel Investigations Bureau, conducting background investigations and interviews for new employees, both uniformed and civilian.He later became the commanding officer of the Personnel Investigations Bureau and was promoted to Investigator Sergeant in 2018.Because of his long tenure with the Personnel Investigations Bureau, he helped many of the current Sheriff's Office employees through the hiring process."He will be missed by all," the department said.Allison leaves behind his wife, Brenda, his children, Alicia and Darius, and his granddaughter Ava.