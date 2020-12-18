coronavirus long island

25-year Suffolk County Sheriff's Office veteran passes away from COVID-19

COVID-19 News and Information
SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a 25-year veteran of the force had passed away from COVID-19.

"It is with heavy hearts that the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office announces the passing of Investigator Sergeant Keith Allison," the department said. "Inv. Sgt. Allison was hospitalized with serious COVID-19 complications last week and succumbed to the illness on Thursday, December 17, 2020."

Allison started his career with the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office in 1995 and celebrated his 25th year of service this past February.


"I am deeply saddened by the loss of Inv. Sgt. Keith Allison," Sheriff Errol Toulon said. "He was an excellent officer, a husband, father, and grandfather who was deeply committed to his family and the Sheriff's Office. We all have heavy hearts on his passing."

ALSO READ | US sets records for deaths with 3,656, also cases, hospitalizations

After a short period of time as a correction officer at the Riverhead Correctional Facility, Allison began working for the Personnel Investigations Bureau, conducting background investigations and interviews for new employees, both uniformed and civilian.

He later became the commanding officer of the Personnel Investigations Bureau and was promoted to Investigator Sergeant in 2018.

Because of his long tenure with the Personnel Investigations Bureau, he helped many of the current Sheriff's Office employees through the hiring process.

"He will be missed by all," the department said.

ALSO READ | Moderna COVID-19 vaccine poised for US greenlight after panel endorsement

Allison leaves behind his wife, Brenda, his children, Alicia and Darius, and his granddaughter Ava.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssuffolk countyreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandsheriffhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Live Updates: US sets 3 grim coronavirus records
COVID Live Updates: FDA could approve Moderna vaccine by end of week
COVID Live Updates: FDA considers another vaccine approval
Behind the scenes at Northwell's massive storage, distribution center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
SNOW TOTALS: How much fell where you live
Raccoon discovered in Christmas tree leaps onto chandelier
Jeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett in first 'Star Wars' trilogy, dies
Dr. Birx urges 'vigilance' during vaccinations but sees hope for summer
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Marijuana one step closer to legalization in NJ after senate vote
Show More
Hiker recalls rescuing injured bald eagle
Rutgers residence hall renamed in honor of Justice Ginsburg
Last-minute holiday gifts for kids and adults
Let it snow! Photos & videos show beauty of winter storm
Brick façade collapses on several cars on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News