12-year-old, younger cousin took Range Rover for joy ride through New Jersey from Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two children were found on the New Jersey-Delaware border after taking their parents' car for a joyride, police said.

The 12-year-old boy and his 7-year-old cousin are believed to have taken the white Range Rover around 9 a.m. Monday from 133-31 115th Street in Queens.

Police say the incident may have stemmed from some kind of social media challenge.

The two kids were found at the state border by 2:30 p.m.

They were not injured and there were no accidents or damage reported to the vehicle.

The kids were being brought back to NYC to talk to police.

