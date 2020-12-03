New Jersey coronavirus update: Nurse's entire family infected after mom 'let down her guard'

Nurse Sofia Burke lost her father to the virus last week.
She says her family became infected after her mother "let her guard down for one moment" and gave a friend a ride home.
"My mother is home with oxygen unable to breathe on her own after being in the hospital for six days," Burke said. "My child, my two year old with diabetes, contracted the virus. She had to endure high fever and now has COVID."
Burke says everyone needs to take the virus seriously.
"This thing is so real. You can't let your guard down for one second," she warns.
