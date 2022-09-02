Stores, businesses open, closed on Labor Day 2022 | LIST

The Labor Day holiday bookmarks the end of summer and the beginning of fall, but above all, it celebrates working Americans and the U.S. labor movement.
If you have the day off, you might be curious about what's open and what's closed since many businesses shut down to observe the holiday.
Here are some of the major businesses and institutions that will be open, and those that will be closed, on Monday, Sept. 5.
Open normal hours
- Target
- Walmart
- Kroger
- Trader Joe's
- CVS
- Walgreens (Some pharmacies may be closed.)
- AMC Theatres
- Planet Fitness
- Chick-fil-A
- Olive Garden
- T.J. Maxx
- Sam's Club
Operating limited hours
- Aldi
Closed
- Costco
- DMV
- Public libraries (In New York, the public libraries are closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.)
- Banks
- Post offices
- FedEx (Some FedEx Office locations are open with modified hours.)
- UPS
ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report, modifying copy originally published in 2021.
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.