Hochul unveils new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport with 35 gates

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11509372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> John Jay Tashjian was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike when he noticed a car that crashed and landed in tall grass just outside of Newark.

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled the new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport in Queens.The 1,350,000 square-foot terminal is home to American Airlines.It underwent a $4 billion transformation that includes 35 gates, a new 3,000 car parking garage, a sky bridge, and 50 new retail spaces.The governor says the improvements will help people connect to their flights easier and they're beautiful.She says LaGuardia is now the best place in the world."Let's go to an independent source who judges airports around the globe, UNESCO just awarded this airport the 2021 Prix Versailles Global Architecture Design Award for the new best airport in the world," Hochul said.Governor Hochul added that there are plans to replace Terminals C and D at the airport, too.----------