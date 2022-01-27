Hochul unveils new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport with 35 gates

The 1,350,000 square-foot terminal is home to American Airlines.
It underwent a $4 billion transformation that includes 35 gates, a new 3,000 car parking garage, a sky bridge, and 50 new retail spaces.
The governor says the improvements will help people connect to their flights easier and they're beautiful.
She says LaGuardia is now the best place in the world.
"Let's go to an independent source who judges airports around the globe, UNESCO just awarded this airport the 2021 Prix Versailles Global Architecture Design Award for the new best airport in the world," Hochul said.
Governor Hochul added that there are plans to replace Terminals C and D at the airport, too.
ALSO READ | NJ tow truck driver hailed as a hero after saving driver from crash
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube