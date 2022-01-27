Travel

Hochul unveils new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport with 35 gates

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B reopens after makeover

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled the new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport in Queens.

The 1,350,000 square-foot terminal is home to American Airlines.

It underwent a $4 billion transformation that includes 35 gates, a new 3,000 car parking garage, a sky bridge, and 50 new retail spaces.

The governor says the improvements will help people connect to their flights easier and they're beautiful.

She says LaGuardia is now the best place in the world.



"Let's go to an independent source who judges airports around the globe, UNESCO just awarded this airport the 2021 Prix Versailles Global Architecture Design Award for the new best airport in the world," Hochul said.

Governor Hochul added that there are plans to replace Terminals C and D at the airport, too.

ALSO READ | NJ tow truck driver hailed as a hero after saving driver from crash
EMBED More News Videos

John Jay Tashjian was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike when he noticed a car that crashed and landed in tall grass just outside of Newark.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelqueensnew york cityair travellaguardia airportkathy hochul
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Update: Tracking the nor'easter
Wake for NYPD Officer Rivera being held at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Biden confirms he will nominate first Black woman to SCOTUS
What to know about the judge viewed as Biden's top Supreme Court pick
Man corners Queens hotel houeskeeper at gunpoint, commits lewd act
Police searching for missing NYU adjunct professor
More than 100 firearms seized in NY ghost gun investigation
Show More
Man sentenced to 25 years to life for attempted murder of 4 officers
AccuWeather: Cold calm before the storm
College student from NYC busted for selling dozens of illegal guns
Calls for MTA to test platform barriers after pushing incidents
Statue honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna at helicopter crash site
More TOP STORIES News