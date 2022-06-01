6 years later, massive renovation of LaGuardia Airport's Terminal C has been completed

After the $4 billion transformation, LaGuardia will be getting a new transportation hub and an art destination.
On Wednesday, officials unveiled the new terminal that will serve Delta Air Lines flights.
It's all part of a massive project to rebuild LaGuardia Airport.
At the unveiling, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the improvements will help people connect to their flights easier -- and that they're beautiful.
Officials said there are plans to renovate Terminals D at the airport, too.
Terminal C will be open to the public on Saturday.
