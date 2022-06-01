laguardia airport

6 years later, massive renovation of LaGuardia Airport's Terminal C has been completed

By Eyewitness News
Officials unveil the new Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- 6 years later, a massive renovation of LaGuardia Airports Terminal C has been completed.

After the $4 billion transformation, LaGuardia will be getting a new transportation hub and an art destination.

On Wednesday, officials unveiled the new terminal that will serve Delta Air Lines flights.



It's all part of a massive project to rebuild LaGuardia Airport.

At the unveiling, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the improvements will help people connect to their flights easier -- and that they're beautiful.

Officials said there are plans to renovate Terminals D at the airport, too.

Terminal C will be open to the public on Saturday.

ALSO READ | NYC officials, businesses hoping for post-COVID pandemic summer of tourism
New York City's beaches will officially open on Saturday, with lifeguards on duty during the Memorial Day weekend's unofficial kickoff to summer.



