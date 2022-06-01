6 years later, massive renovation of LaGuardia Airport's Terminal C has been completed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11901247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City's beaches will officially open on Saturday, with lifeguards on duty during the Memorial Day weekend's unofficial kickoff to summer.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- 6 years later, a massive renovation of LaGuardia Airports Terminal C has been completed.After the $4 billion transformation, LaGuardia will be getting a new transportation hub and an art destination.On Wednesday, officials unveiled the new terminal that will serve Delta Air Lines flights.It's all part of a massive project to rebuild LaGuardia Airport.At the unveiling, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the improvements will help people connect to their flights easier -- and that they're beautiful.Officials said there are plans to renovate Terminals D at the airport, too.Terminal C will be open to the public on Saturday.----------