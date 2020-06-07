coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: NY landmarks light up in honor of New Yorkers' work to flatten curve of COVID-19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Landmarks across New York state will shine blue and gold Sunday night in honor of New Yorkers' work to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Sunday afternoon.

The landmarks will also project "New York Tough" because, as Cuomo said, "we are New York tough, smart, united, disciplined and loving."

"We have come a long way in the fight against COVID-19 and a lot of people have suffered to get here, but what we have done together was extraordinary," Cuomo said. "Forget flattening the curve of the virus - we bent the curve - and New Yorkers should be proud of their accomplishment. In light of that, we are going to highlight the landmarks across the state in blue and gold in honor of our New Yorkers."

The landmarks that will light up include:

-One World Trade Center
-Grand Central Terminal Bridge
-Rockefeller Center
-Corning Tower
-Utica State Office Building
-Kosciuszko Bridge
-H. Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building
-New York State Education Department Building

-Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
-New York State Fairgrounds
-Niagara Falls
-Olympic Ski Jumps
-Olympic Center
-Franklin Delano Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge

