Lawyer for Connecticut man accused of murder in Anguilla wants suit dismissed

CONNECTICUT -- A Connecticut man charged with killing a hotel worker he says attacked his family on the Caribbean island of Anguilla is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed against him.

Scott Hapgood, of Darien, says a hotel worker, Kenny Mitchel, 27, of Dominica, showed up at his family's room unannounced during their April vacation, demanded money and attacked them.

Mitchel died, and Hapgood, who said he acted in self-defense, was charged with manslaughter.

Mitchel's estate filed a wrongful death suit against Hapgood in December. According to the lawsuit, Mitchell died as a result of Hapgood pinning Mitchel, then applying force and pressure to his neck.

Hapgood's attorney, Michael Conroy, denied nearly all allegations laid out in the Mitchel estate lawsuit, according to court documents. Conroy requested the civil action be dismissed and a variety of damages and his attorney's fees to be paid by Mitchel's estate.

Hapgood filed a lawsuit in January against Auberge Resorts where the attack occurred. In the lawsuit, Hapgood alleges that the company continued to employ Mitchel at the upscale Malliouhana resort despite his arrest three weeks before his death on a rape charge, and that the arrest should have made him ineligible to continue to work on Anguilla, a British territory.

An autopsy report showed Mitchel died of positional asphyxia and received blunt force injuries to his torso and other areas.

A Hapgood family spokesman previously said a toxicology report found that Mitchel had cocaine in his system.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutmurderlawsuit
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News