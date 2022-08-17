Long Island family seeks $20M after confrontation by NYPD officer with gun

SELDEN, Long Island (WABC) -- A family on Long Island is seeking $20 million in damages following a confrontation by an NYPD officer with a gun at their home.

A couple from Selden says their neighbor, NYPD Officer Douglas Debonet, confronted them on their porch last month after a road-rage incident with their son who is a college student.

Lawyers say Debonet, in a rage, punched and broke the passenger side rear-view mirror of Dillon Tyme's car.

Hours later, Debonet showed up on their porch in a confrontation that the family says was racially motivated.

"This police officer, Douglas Debonet, then said to Devon, he said 'you're not wanted here, people don't like you here,' inflicting a racial connotation and a direct insult to them," the family's attorney said. "They were so shocked and frightened to have a gun pulled on them and put in their face and now they have to live with this for the rest of their lives."

Debonet was arrested on charges of menacing with a weapon and criminal mischief.

He was suspended without pay from the NYPD.

The family's lawsuit was filed against NYC, the NYPD and Debonet.

