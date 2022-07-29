Lee Goldberg celebrates 26 years at Channel 7 Eyewitness News

WABC-TV chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg is celebrating 26 years at Channel 7 Eyewitness News!

His first day on the job was July 29, 1996! To salute the milestone, we dug into the Eyewitness News Vault to share some moments from his first weeks with us.

Thanks, Lee, for all you do to serve the viewers of Channel 7 Eyewitness News, keeping them informed and safe!

"Many thanks to my family, co-workers & viewers for helping me live the dream. Hopefully many more years ahead forecasting for you," Lee said in a Facebook post on Friday.

