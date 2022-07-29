  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Lee Goldberg celebrates 26 years at Channel 7 Eyewitness News

WABC logo
11 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Congratulations on celebrating 26 years at WABC, Lee!

WABC-TV chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg is celebrating 26 years at Channel 7 Eyewitness News!

His first day on the job was July 29, 1996! To salute the milestone, we dug into the Eyewitness News Vault to share some moments from his first weeks with us.

Thanks, Lee, for all you do to serve the viewers of Channel 7 Eyewitness News, keeping them informed and safe!

"Many thanks to my family, co-workers & viewers for helping me live the dream. Hopefully many more years ahead forecasting for you," Lee said in a Facebook post on Friday.

ALSO READ | How inflation is causing a crisis at some local animal shelters

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.