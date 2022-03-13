St. Patrick's Day

LGBTQ+ group allowed to march in Bronx St. Patrick's Day parade for 1st time

EMBED <>More Videos

LGBTQ+ group marched in Bronx St. Patrick's Day parade for 1st time

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Members of the LGBTQ+ community were able to show off their Irish heritage pride on Sunday.

The Throggs Neck St. Patrick's day parade included an LGBTQ+ group for the first time this year.



The Lavender and Green Alliance, which was founded in 1994 was created to give queer Irish people a place to celebrate their heritage within the LGBTQ community.

The alliance was recently denied permission to march in the Staten Island parade, which refused to allow any LGBTQ groups to participate.

On Saturday members of the alliance said they're happy to celebrate their immigrant history and heritage.

The parade kicked off around noon from East Tremont Avenue and Lafayette Avenue.

aRELATED | LGBTQ members denied participation in Staten Island's St. Patrick's Day parade
EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang reports members of the LGBTQ community on Staten Island are vowing to continue fighting after being denied a chance to march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsthroggs neckthe bronxst. patrick's daylgbtqparade
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
Patty or Paddy? What to know about St. Patrick's Day
Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day
SI St. Patrick's Day Parade excludes LGBTQ community members
LGBTQ members denied from Staten Island's St. Patrick's Day parade
TOP STORIES
MoMA stabbing suspect caught on video during horrifying attack
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
U.S. journalist killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police
Police: 87-year-old woman pushed to the ground, suffers head injury
AccuWeather: Brisk and breezy
Suspect wanted in shootings of sleeping homeless men in NYC
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
Show More
Search on for man who choked, raped woman in NYC apartment building
COVID NYC Update: Walkout ceremony planned for Dr. Chokshi's last day
NY college students overdose in FL from cocaine laced with fentanyl
Uber charging customers new fuel surcharge for rides, delivery
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq
More TOP STORIES News