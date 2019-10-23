Worker fatally struck while retrieving tool from under paving truck on Long Island

FREEPORT, Long Island -- A construction worker was killed when he was hit by an 18-wheeler during a road paving job on Long Island Tuesday morning.
Authorities say 39-year-old Charles Grange Jr. was part of a crew doing work at Guy Lombardo Avenue and Grant Street in Freeport around 10 a.m.
A co-worker said Grange dropped a tool under a paving truck, and when he went to get it, the driver started moving.
Grange, of Massapequa, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
