Worker fatally struck while retrieving tool from under paving truck on Long Island

FREEPORT, Long Island -- A construction worker was killed when he was hit by an 18-wheeler during a road paving job on Long Island Tuesday morning.Authorities say 39-year-old Charles Grange Jr. was part of a crew doing work at Guy Lombardo Avenue and Grant Street in Freeport around 10 a.m.A co-worker said Grange dropped a tool under a paving truck, and when he went to get it, the driver started moving.Grange, of Massapequa, was pronounced deceased at the scene.The investigation is ongoing.----------