Charges upped against suspect in hit-and-run death of actress Lisa Banes

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Charges upped against suspect in death of actress Lisa Banes

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Prosecutors have upped the charged against a man suspected in the hit-and-run death of actress Lisa Banes.

Brian Boyd now faces manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges.

He is accused of hitting Banes with his motorized scooter on June 4 on the Upper West Side after blowing through a red light at West 64th Street and Amsterdam.
EMBED More News Videos

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.



Surveillance video indicated the scooter drove through a red light.

Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including "Gone Girl" with Ben Affleck in 2014 and "Cocktail" with Tom Cruise in 1988.

On television, she's had roles on "Nashville," "Madam Secretary," "Masters of Sex" and "NCIS."


Banes also acted on stage regularly, including Broadway appearances in the Neil Simon play "Rumors" in 1988, in the musical "High Society" in 1998 and in the Noel Coward play "Present Laughter" in 2010.

TOP NEWS | Instagrammer details explosive argument between Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie at Wyoming restaurant
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Angelo says Brian Laundrie was screaming and Gabby Petito was in tears and apologizing.



Banes was in New York to perform in a virtual adaptation of Eleanor Burgess' The Niceties, presented by Manhattan Theatre Club, where she was part of the play's traditionally staged production from 2018 to 2019.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanupper west sidehit and runpedestrian struckscooterpedestrian killedcelebrity deathspedestrian injuredhit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mayor sets new COVID vaccination deadline for NYC school staff
Brian Laundrie's parents say they don't know where son is
R. Kelly found guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial in NYC
Powerball: $549 million jackpot up for grabs
Mayor vows changes after street vendor's produce thrown away
NY COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers goes into effect
NYC mayor tours Rikers Island for 1st time in 4 years
Show More
'The View' chaos sparked by false-positive COVID-19 test results
Cheryl Burke says she has COVID-19
Low power problems plague Queens neighbors
HUD deputy secretary tours NJ towns ravaged by Ida's flooding
AccuWeather: Warm for fall
More TOP STORIES News