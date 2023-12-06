2 hurt in Brooklyn fire sparked by lithium-ion batteries at illegal repair shop, FDNY says

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were injured in a fire sparked by lithium-ion batteries inside a home in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the home on 57th Street just before 8:30 a.m.

Fire Marshals say there was an illegal e-bike/e-scooter repair shop operating at that location.

Two people were injured and taken to the burn center at Staten Island University Hospital.

The FDNY says one victim suffered serious injuries and another was critically injured.

ALSO READ | NYC launching lithium-ion battery charging pilot for delivery workers

Marcus Solis has more on the new initiative to combat lithium-ion battery fires.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.