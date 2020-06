George Floyd protests updates: NYC extends 8 p.m. curfew through Sunday after more looting

EMBED >More News Videos It was a wild scene on 34th near Macy's Herald Square. Dozens of people could be seen running down the street with officers chasing after them. And at least 200 people ended thei

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City will be under an 8:00 p.m. curfew through Sunday after another night of violence and looting across Manhattan, the Bronx, and elsewhere across the city.The unprecedented curfew in New York City on Monday did little to prevent destruction as groups of people smashed their way into shops including Macy's flagship Manhattan store, grabbed merchandise and fled. Police said more than 700 were arrested and several officers were injured during the chaos Monday night and early Tuesday that followed another day of peaceful protests throughout the city over the death of George Floyd.New York Governor Cuomo sharply criticized the NYPD's response to widespread looting across New York City on Monday night saying "the NYPD and mayor did not do their job.""I am disappointed and outraged what happened in New York City, that looting and criminal activity hurt everyone in the communities of the protests," he said. "The police in New York City were not effective in their job last night. Period."Tuesday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio called the attacks on police officers, "Wholly unacceptable. Anyone who attacks a police officer attacks all of us."During his daily briefing, the mayor was asked why it seemed like some were able to loot with impunity. He refuted that adamantly and said the police acted once they were in place."There were multiple, multiple arrests for those acts," Shea said. "We will protect all property owners of this city."The mayor was also asked if the city would accept Cuomo's offer of National Guard and State Police support."When outside armed forces go into communities, no good comes from it," Mayor de Blasio said. "They are not trained for the circumstances here."The mayor added that he wants local clergy members and community leaders to "come to the fore" and speak out and stand up against the looters.Despite extra police presence on Monday, there were widespread reports of looting at luxury stores across Manhattan.It was a wild scene on 34th near Macy's Herald Square. Dozens of people could be seen running down the street with officers chasing after them. At one point the FDNY had to be called in to put out a trash can fire. Multiple stores were broken into, ransacked and items taken. At Macy's, the store was boarded up but still looters gained access to the store.The violence spread to Fordham Road, the Grand Concourse and other areas in the Bronx, where an NYPD sergeant was struck and injured by a vehicle de Blasio called the looting and violence the actions of a few people.Residents in the area woke up to a scene Tuesday morning that looked like a tornado had struck , with debris, smashed glass and the contents of neighborhood stores strewn across streets.This all began just before curfew hit around 10:30 Monday evening and continued into the overnight hours."Some people are out tonight not to protest but to destroy property and hurt others - and those people are being arrested," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted late Monday. "Their actions are unacceptable and we won't allow them in our city."Monday was the fourth night in a row of mainly peaceful daytime demonstrations followed by violence and arrests after nightfall. De Blasio and Cuomo announced an 11 p.m. curfew late Monday afternoon. De Blasio said Tuesday's curfew would start earlier - beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m - in an effort to quell late-night violence and destruction.But roving bands of people struck stores in Manhattan and the Bronx, even though many stores were boarded up preemptively as merchants feared more destruction.Video posted on social media showed some protesters arguing with people breaking windows, urging them to stop, but instances of vandalism and smash-and-grab thefts mounted as the night deepened."We worked hard to build up the business and within a second someone does this," said the owner of a looted Manhattan smoke shop, who identified himself only by the name Harri. "Really bad.""People in New York City are good and decent people, the people of New York City stand up no matter what is thrown at them," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.When he mentioned the people speaking negatively about the city and the events of the past few days, "To hell with all of them," the mayor said. "I'm sick of people attacking the people of New York.""We need people to stand, stand with their police, and condemn these senseless acts," said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.De Blasio and Cuomo said the outbreaks of violence the previous two evenings - which left stores ransacked and police vehicles burned - gave them no choice to impose a curfew, even as they insisted they stood with the throngs of peaceful demonstrators who have spoken out for several days against police brutality and racial injustice.The violence threatened to overshadow the anger over the death of Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck. Authorities believe it is the result of well-organized groups infiltrating peaceful protests , turning them into a riot.Some officers in New York City and around the nation have sought to show solidarity with demonstrators protesting Floyd's death while urging calm.New York City's highest-ranking uniformed member, Chief of Department Terence Monahan, clasped hands with protesters and took a knee Monday in Manhattan's Washington Square Park. "The people who live in New York want New York to end the violence," Monahan said.On Tuesday, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson was joined by the Rev. Al Sharpton, Eric Garner's mother Gwen Carr, and other officials in pushing for a group of bills aimed at increasing police accountability -- including a ban on chokeholds and all police maneuvers that restrict breathing.