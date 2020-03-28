Loved ones have social distancing wedding reception for Houston newlyweds

ANGLETON, Texas -- It may not have been the wedding they dreamed of, but a Houston couple will never forget the unique way their loved ones were able to celebrate with them!

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Brittany Hebert and Bobby Franklin decided to change their plans to have a large wedding and instead got married by a judge in Brazoria County, Texas.

After they were done at the courthouse, they were stunned to see the road back home lined with their wedding guests for a social distancing wedding reception.
