abc13 plus the woodlands

Traveling through the treetops at Texas Treeventures

EMBED <>More Videos

Soar to new heights at Texas Treeventures!

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Looking for your next adventure?

Texas Treeventures, in The Woodlands, Texas, takes you into the treetops with a one-of-a-kind aerial adventure course.

The three-level course has more than 70 challenges and obstacles that will literally take you to new heights.

Reservations are required before you arrive. To learn more, visit the Texas Treeventures website or check them out on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
the woodlandssummerabc13 plus the woodlandsabc13 plusfamilyktrkoutdoor adventureslocalish
ABC13 PLUS THE WOODLANDS
Soar to new heights at Texas Treeventures!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodycam video shows officer saving 4-year-old girl in Times Square shooting
Times Square shooting: Gunman's intended target was brother, NYPD say
COVID Live Updates: US cases at 7-month low; indoor face mask guidance may change
You can soon get vaccinated at one of these subway, train stops
Amber Alert canceled; 2-week-old baby girl found safe
AccuWeather: Getting gusty
NBC won't air Golden Globes next year over diversity concerns
Show More
Having trouble finding chlorine for pools? You're not alone
Parents speak out after son sentenced to life for killing Italian officer
Hamas targets Jerusalem after clashes at revered mosque
NYC public libraries will reopen, Mayor de Blasio says
Meet America's youngest Chess Master, Tani Adewumi
More TOP STORIES News