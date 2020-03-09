Didgeridoos made from Texas trees used to make one-of-a-kind music

AUSTIN -- Eliot Stone first heard the sound of the didgeridoo when he was in school. He loved it so much, he was inspired to study the instrument and follow his passion to Australia.

Stone studied with master didgeridoo musicians to not only learn how to play, but how to make the incredibly unique instruments.

When Stone returned to Texas, he started Austin Aboriginal Instruments to bring the culture and sound to his hometown.

Now Stone builds his didgeridoos from Texas trees and uses the instruments to create one-of-a-kind music!
