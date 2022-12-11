  • Full Story
Lockerbie bombing: News coverage of Pan Am Flight 103 terrorist attack from Eyewitness News Vault

Sunday, December 11, 2022 5:02PM
As It Happened: Pan Am Flight 103 coverage from ABC7 Vault
This is original news coverage of the terrorist bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 from the WABC-TV vault, a snapshot of coverage over several days, beginning with the earliest reports.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This is original news coverage of the terrorist bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 from the WABC-TV vault, a snapshot of coverage over several days, beginning with the earliest reports on Dec. 21, 1988.

Almost 34 years later, the Libyan man, Abu Agela Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi, suspected of making the bomb that destroyed the plane is in U.S. custody.

The plane was traveling from London to New York when the bombing destroyed it over Scotland, killing all 259 people aboard the plane and another 11 on the ground.

