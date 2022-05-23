15 arrested after New Jersey pop-up party that sparked 9 p.m. curfew

By Eyewitness News
Police in Long Branch impose curfew after large party gets out of hand

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey say 15 people, including four juveniles, were arrested over the weekend after thousands of people responded to a flyer for a pop-up party.

The incident at Pier Village in Long Branch, which authorities say quickly got out of hand, created a public safety emergency that resulted in a 9 p.m. curfew imposed by the city.

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said law enforcement officials from the Long Branch Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Monmouth County Emergency Response Team, Monmouth and Middlesex Rapid Deployment Forces, Monmouth County Sheriff's Office, New Jersey State Police, Department of Corrections and NJ Transit Police, all responded to the area.

Except for several minor arrests resulting from the fights that took place among the revelers, the crowd dispersed peacefully after the announcement of the curfew.

"I would like to thank all of our local law enforcement agencies and our state partners for their response to today's incident," Linskey said. "Responding agencies worked in unison to create a swift, professional, and tactical response to what was evolving as a dangerous situation. We appreciate the efforts of Long Branch City Officials issuing tonight's curfew in response to the public safety situation. Their efforts are to be commended." Linskey stated.

One police vehicle was vandalized, but there were no significant injuries or property damage reported at this time.

The person suspected of damaging that car was later arrested, as well, included in the total released by police.

Authorities believe the majority attendees arrived by train and were not residents of the area.

Last summer, there were several similar situations of large-scale pop-up parties in the same area.

No serious injuries were reported.

It only takes five minutes to hear how loved and respected Mr. Gill is at Glenfield Middle School.



