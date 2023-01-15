Armed bar fight in Islip ends with innocent bystander shot in neck: Police

Officials say a fight broke out and the gun discharged. A woman nearby was shot in the neck.

EAST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- An innocent bystander was shot inside a Suffolk County bar early Sunday morning.

Police say the incident unfolded in 'Outfield Pub' in East Islip just after 1 a.m.

The shooting happened when one man pressed a handgun against another man's body.

Officials say a fight broke out and the gun was discharged. A woman nearby was shot in the neck.

She is in the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who ran off from the bar, officials said. The other man involved in the fight suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

