Boater missing after being thrown overboard on Long Island

SAYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police arrested a boater after a passenger was thrown overboard in Suffolk County.

Police say Jack Benjamin, 25, was operating a boat in the Great South Bay in Sayville around 1 a.m. Monday when it hit a jetty.



The impact caused a male passenger to fall off the boat. That man is still missing.

Benjamin is now charged with boating while intoxicated.

A multi-agency search is underway to find the passenger.

