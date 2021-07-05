Boater missing after being thrown overboard on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10862761" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Nassau County are searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured two others at a party.

SAYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police arrested a boater after a passenger was thrown overboard in Suffolk County.Police say Jack Benjamin, 25, was operating a boat in the Great South Bay in Sayville around 1 a.m. Monday when it hit a jetty.The impact caused a male passenger to fall off the boat. That man is still missing.Benjamin is now charged with boating while intoxicated.A multi-agency search is underway to find the passenger.----------