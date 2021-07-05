Boater missing after being thrown overboard on Long Island

Police say Jack Benjamin, 25, was operating a boat in the Great South Bay in Sayville around 1 a.m. Monday when it hit a jetty.
The impact caused a male passenger to fall off the boat. That man is still missing.
Benjamin is now charged with boating while intoxicated.
A multi-agency search is underway to find the passenger.
ALSO READ | 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Long Island party
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip