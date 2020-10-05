SUV crashes into home on Long Island, tears open front wall

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday on Blue Jay Drive in Brentwood. The impact was so powerful it tore open a wall and exposed the home's kitchen.
ALSO READ | Car slams into home in Queens, occupants thrown from vehicle
The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police say three children who were in the SUV were not hurt.
It is not clear if anyone was in the home at the time, but there were no injuries reported.
ALSO READ | Two vehicles slam into buildings in separate incidents in Manhattan
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip