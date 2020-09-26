DWI arrest after woman, 3 children injured in Farmingdale crash

Erika Bautista and her three daughters were inside a northbound 2015 Honda, which broke down in the right lane of County Route 83, when it was hit a 2018 Jeep being driven by Chris Montpetit.
It happened just after 5 p.m. Friday.
Bautista, 31, of Farmingville, and her daughters, ages 4 and 8, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Bautista's 10-year-old daughter was treated for injuries said to be non-life-threatening.
Montpetit, 36, of Shirley, was arrested at the scene and will be charged with Driving While Intoxicated and other offenses.
