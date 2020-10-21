Well-known doctor and legislator arrested in sex-for-drugs sting in Suffolk County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6329571" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne reports an NYPD officer has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a drug ring on Long Island.

CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A well-known Suffolk County doctor and legislator has been arrested for allegedly attempting to exchange oxycodone for sex.Dr William Spencer was taken into custody in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon and will be arraigned Wednesday in Central Islip.The Suffolk County District Attorney, along with Nassau and Suffolk police, the sheriff's office, and federal officials with the DEA, will hold a news conference Wednesday in Central Islip to discuss the arrest.Investigators say Spence, of Centerport, believed he would be meeting a prostitute in a parking lot to trade the oxy pills for sex. But it was a sting, set up after authorities say they learned of prior behavior.He was in an official Suffolk County vehicle at the time of the arrest.Spencer is a well-known doctor who has been a legislator in Suffolk County's 18th District since 2011 and even serves on an opioid task force.----------