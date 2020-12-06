Crews working to put out fire at Long Island hotel

The fire broke out just after 5 p.m. Sunday at the Marriott Hotel on James Doolittle Boulevard in Uniondale.
Guests in the area were evacuated safely, officials say.
There are no reports of any injuries.
It is unclear how the fire started.
