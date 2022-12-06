  • Watch Now
House fire in Nassau County leads to death of 1 person; firefighter injured rushing into home

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 4:11PM
SEAFORD, Nassau County (WABC) -- One person is dead and two others, including a firefighter, were injured in a house fire on Long Island Tuesday.

Firefighters said flames broke out in the home on Riverside Avenue in Seaford at around 6:15 a.m.

Officials said the fire spread quickly, engulfing the entire home before firefighters arrived.

Two chiefs from the Wantagh Fire Department rushed inside the burning home to try to rescue the residents.

One of them was burned and was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment.

A resident also suffered minor injuries.

Officials say as many as five people lived in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

