3 injured in machete attack at Dick's Sporting Goods on Long Island

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Three people were wounded in a machete attack at a Dick's Sporting Goods on Long Island.

Treyvius Turnstall is accused of the attack on Friday at the store on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue.

Police say Turnstall severely injured an employee after inquiring about buying a gun. They say he also struck a customer while fleeing the store.

Turnstall then wounded a random person in the parking lot.

