Woman rescued while swimming in Long Island Sound

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman rescued after swimming in Long Island Sound

SHOREHAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman was rescued in the waters off Long Island on Sunday morning.

The woman got into trouble while swimming in the Long Island Sound in Shoreham just before 7 a.m.

A friend called 911 when she lost sight of the woman in the water.

Rescue crews dropped flotation devices from a helicopter to help before she was rescued.



Suffolk County Police and the Wading River Fire Department got her out of the water.

She was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

ALSO READ |Child in critical condition after being struck by dirt bike in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Fliushing on Sunday.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shorehamsuffolk countywater rescueswimmingmissing swimmer
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Child in critical condition after being struck by dirt bike in Queens
Teen arrested in deadly livery cab shooting in the Bronx: Police
One injured in Queens drive-by shooting
Emotional prayer service held in New Jersey for Cuba
Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID, won't play in Tokyo Olympics
Suspect wanted in attempted rape incidents at NYC park
2 firefighters injured battling fast-moving fire in New Jersey
Show More
60 people sickened in 'chemical incident' at Texas water park
Britney Spears calls out those who didn't lend her a hand
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Woman suffers severe head injury after subway robbery
Video: Vandal destroys statues outside Queens church
More TOP STORIES News