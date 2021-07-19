Woman rescued while swimming in Long Island Sound

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10896432" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Fliushing on Sunday.

SHOREHAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman was rescued in the waters off Long Island on Sunday morning.The woman got into trouble while swimming in the Long Island Sound in Shoreham just before 7 a.m.A friend called 911 when she lost sight of the woman in the water.Rescue crews dropped flotation devices from a helicopter to help before she was rescued.Suffolk County Police and the Wading River Fire Department got her out of the water.She was taken to a hospital to be checked out.----------