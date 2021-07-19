Woman rescued while swimming in Long Island Sound

The woman got into trouble while swimming in the Long Island Sound in Shoreham just before 7 a.m.
A friend called 911 when she lost sight of the woman in the water.
Rescue crews dropped flotation devices from a helicopter to help before she was rescued.
Suffolk County Police and the Wading River Fire Department got her out of the water.
She was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
ALSO READ |Child in critical condition after being struck by dirt bike in Queens
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip