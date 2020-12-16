Weather

Long Island prepares roadways, cautions commuters ahead of snow storm

By
HICKSVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Most of last season was a break from the snow, but Wednesday marks the big return of it for public works crews.

Crews will get started at 7 a.m., putting trucks on the roadways getting the streets prepared.

RELATED | Winter weather emergency resources for the New York area

In Nassau County, they have 87 plow trucks ready for the storm and they started loading thousands of tons of salt and sand on Tuesday.

The fear is there could be whiteout conditions that could make it harder to plow.

The MTA warns that more than 10 inches of snow could lead to LIRR service suspensions.

They're asking anyone who can work from home to do so and if you must commute, prepare for expanded weekend service level reductions by Thursday.

"If we have to limit service in some sections of the system, particularly on our 220 miles of outdoor track, we are ready to do that so we can avoid stranding trains and we will restore service as soon as possible," said Sarah Feinberg, interim MTA president. "On our buses, our entire fleet is being outfitted with tire chains. We have 35 snow fighters being deployed on pre-determined routes that prioritize high traffic areas."

Both the Suffolk and Nassau county executives say they are preparing for blizzard-like conditions.

RELATED: Check here for school closings across the Tri-State area

THE VAULT: March Blizzard of 1993
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhicksvillenassau countysuffolk countymtasnow stormlirrsnowblizzardmetro north
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Warning: Here's how much snow to expect
New York area bracing for major winter storm
Are NYC schools open or closed? What a snow day looks like in 2020
Inside look at how Mount Sinai will distribute vaccine
COVID Live Updates: FDA could approve Moderna vaccine by end of week
Snow to halt outdoor dining in NYC during storm on Wednesday
Show More
Grocery worker killed in elevator incident at store
NY, NYC headed for another shutdown, mayor & governor warn
AccuWeather: Snow arrives this afternoon
Mass transit: MTA, NJ Transit to be impacted by storm
The Countdown: McConnell congratulates Biden, Inauguration Day to be mostly virtual
More TOP STORIES News