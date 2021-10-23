Man rescued from dangerous currents in waters off Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11154851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stephen Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, spoke out on "GMA" one day after Brian's remains were found.

SMITHTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- A man was rescued from dangerous currents in the waters off Long Island on Friday evening.Just before 6 p.m. members of the Smithtown Department of Public Safety got word of a man overboard clinging to a channel marker in the Nissequogue River in front of the Kings Park Bluff Town Boat Ramp.Rescue crews kept the man in sight as he managed to gain control of another channel marker but he was pushed into Smithtown Bay by the current.Eventually, crews were able to rescue the man and pull him onboard through the dive door of the vessel.The 45-year-old was brought to the Kings Park Bluff where he was treated and transported to Stony Brook University Hospital.----------