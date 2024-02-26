Police: Man who fell out of wheelchair on Long Island killed by driver on drugs

The victim, identified as Raymond Hubbard, 33, was trying to cross Middle County Road in Coram on Saturday night when he wound up on the pavement.

CORAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A man who fell out of a wheelchair was killed by a driver who Suffolk County Police say was on drugs.

Police say Nicholas Doxtader, 35, struck him while passing by in his Chevy Suburban.

Doxtader stayed at the scene. Responding officers determined he was impaired and took him into custody.

Phil Taitt reports.

