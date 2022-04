EMBED >More News Videos Derick Waller reports the structural remains of the gutted two-story home are expected to be demolished later Monday.

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- One person was discovered dead in a car fire in the Longwood section of the Bronx.The car burst into flames on Intervale Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. Monday.Firefighters responded, put out the fire, and discovered a person dead in the back seat.The cause for the fire is under investigation.Police taped off the area around the fire as they investigated.