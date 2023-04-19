One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition after a loose tire sheared off most of their car's roof on Interstate 95 in Connecticut.

Dramatic photos show car destroyed after being hit by loose tire on Connecticut highway

WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Photos show the dramatic aftermath when a car was struck by a loose tire on a Connecticut highway early Wednesday morning.

The Westport Fire Department responded to reports of a car crash on Interstate 95 south and found a single car with the driver trapped inside.

Connecticut State Police said a loose tire struck the moving car and sheared off most of its roof.

First responders had to use the jaws of life to remove the driver who was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown.

