As sun sets on NYC, looting starts back up at luxury shops

#BREAKING: dystopian scene in heart of boarded up luxury retail district on #MadisonAvenue. Dozens of cops see what they believe to be looting suspects walking around and riding on scooters, but haven’t done anything yet. So cops showing force everywhere to prevent it. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/jf3QGd2XdT — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) June 2, 2020

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- As the sun set, the looting started once again across Manhattan as protests entered their fifth day in New York City.Businesses on 5th and Madison avenues were spotted quickly throwing up plywood to prevent looting on Monday night.However, several businesses were vandalized and broken into.NYPD officers were standing by shops with shattered windows like the The Nintendo Store, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Barnes and Noble. Mannequins could be seen on the broken glass-covered sidewalks.Attempted looters clashed with police as vandals smashed into a boutique tea shop in the middle of Rockefeller Center.Police made one arrest, tackling a man to the ground.There were more than 250 people arrested into the early morning hours Monday as protesters moved from Downtown Brooklyn and Midtown into SoHo, where numerous stores were looted High-end stores like Bloomingdales, Gucci, Nike Soho, Chanel, Tory Burch, Kate Spade were all vandalized. Best Buy in Union Square and several drug stores were also hit.During the SoHo looting, one man was shot.On Saturday night, Apple stores, a Verizon store and clothing stores were all damaged and contents inside taken.----------