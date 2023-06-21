FDNY, Mayor Adams host e-bike safety event following deadly fire on Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Tuesday's deadly fire at an e-bike repair shop on Manhattan's Lower East Side has heightened concerns about the hazards of this popular form of transportation.

Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY officials are meeting in Confucious Plaza in Chinatown Wednesday afternoon in an effort to educate and inform the public further about e- bikes and fire safety.

Four people died in Tuesday's fire, which was sparked by a lithium-ion battery at the repair shop located on the first floor of a building housing multiple apartments.

We continue to learn more about the victims. The NYPD has the released their ages.

They include an 85-year-old man and his 74-year-old wife along with a 71-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.

Two other people remain in critical condition.

The owner of the business on Madison Street had been hit with a number of summonses prior to Tuesday's fire.

They include a citation in August 2022 for using extension cords to charge e-bikes.

And last month, officials cited the shop saying the number of batteries violated fire code.

Fire Commissioner Kavanagh said this latest incident is the 108th fire related to lithium-ion batteries this year, totaling 13 fatalities.

The Red Cross was providing emergency housing to eight households, including 23 adults and 2 children.

ALSO READ | NYC searching for effective measures to regulate lithium-ion batteries

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.