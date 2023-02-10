Watch the 2023 NYC Lunar New Year Parade and 'Year of the Rabbit' special

"Lunar New Year: Year of the Rabbit," streams right before the parade, at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Happy Year of the Rabbit from ABC 7 New York!

WABC is a proud sponsor of the 25th Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade and Festival, and we will be streaming it live this Sunday, February 12, 2023.

The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. You can watch it right here and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York!

Participants will step off from Mott and Canal streets, head to Chatham Square then along East Broadway towards the Manhattan Bridge.

The parade then makes its way to Eldridge and Forsyth streets and wraps up on Grand Street next to Sara D. Roosevelt Park, where Chinatown's Lunar New Year festivities kicked off just a few weeks ago with the 25th annual New Year Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival.

RELATED: What's in store for Year of the Rabbit

And right before this year's parade, we invite you to learn more about the Year of the Rabbit.

Watch our half-hour special, "Lunar New Year: Year of the Rabbit."

It is coming up at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on all of our streaming platforms, right before our live stream of the parade.

RELATED: What is Lunar New Year and how is it different from Chinese New Year?

----------

