coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 7 On Your Side uncovers PPE price gouging on NYC streets

By
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A growing legion of street vendors in New York City have been overcharging for scarce cleaning products like Lysol during the coronavirus pandemic, but is it illegal?

Writer and editor Sabrina Bovell, said it was like striking liquid gold, when she found the coronavirus-killing Lysol.

It's a rare commodity that hasn't been spotted on store shelves since the pandemic began.

Bovell says she would've paid $10, $15 -- even $20 for a can, but the price she saw the Lysol spray selling for made her angry.

Bovell went to two PPE pop-up vendors in her Brooklyn neighborhood. One vendor in Park Slope was selling face masks, rubbing alcohol, hand sanitizer and Lysol. The price for a can of the disinfectant was up to $50.

Both vendors said they were simply selling for another guy.

"He's profiting off our misery, basically off our necessity to have this thing," Bovell said.

Consumers have a choice.

"You don't have to buy it, but basically we don't have a choice because he's the only one available," Bovell said.

She says it's like a cable company who monopolizes.

Bovell called 311 to report the price gouging, but they said they don't research vendors. That's when Bovell called 7 On Your Side.

Our team called the NYC Department of Consumer Protection.

NYC Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Lorelei Salas, says that since mid-March, they have sent out over 10,000 gouging violations.

That's more than the agency usually sends out in an entire year.

The pharmacy we reported on back in March, for selling $50 Purell and $200 masks, has been fined $37,500.

"This is not the time to be taking advantage of people who need access to these products to protect themselves," Salas said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew york citybrooklyncoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new york7 on your sidecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnina pinedahospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
7 On Your Side: NYC neighborhoods hardest hit by COVID-19
NYC preps for Phase 1 reopening Monday, mobile testing to begin
7 On Your Side tips for stimulus payment debit cards
COVID-19 pandemic causes perfect storm of car lease confusion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC protests continue Friday night past curfew
Car nearly runs over young female protesters; man arrested
Driver who struck cop in Bronx hit and run arrested in SC: NYPD
NFL: 'We were wrong' for not listening to players about racial injustice
LI high school holds graduation ceremony despite pandemic
Protests, marches across New Jersey in memory of George Floyd
Murphy extends NJ health emergency for 30 days, MVC to reopen
Show More
Lowest hospitalizations, deaths in NY state since start of pandemic
Buffalo video: Officers suspended, Cuomo supports charges
Trump lauds 'great day' for George Floyd while talking jobs report
Floyd protests likely to be costliest civil disorder in US history
East Harlem rape victim dies from her injuries
More TOP STORIES News