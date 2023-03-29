Man dies from injuries after being attacked with a machete on Long Island

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Police reported that the person attacked by a homeless man with a machete has died of his injuries.
Authorities arrested Roberto Velasquez after allegedly attacking 58-year-old Michael Oliver inside a Valley Stream laundromat on March 14.
Velazquez was originally charged with attempted murder and assault.
He was due in court on Wednesday.
