Man dies from injuries after being attacked with a machete on Long Island

Man dies from his injuries after being attacked by homeless man with machete in Valley Stream laundromat

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Police reported that the person attacked by a homeless man with a machete has died of his injuries.

Authorities arrested Roberto Velasquez after allegedly attacking 58-year-old Michael Oliver inside a Valley Stream laundromat on March 14.

Velazquez was originally charged with attempted murder and assault.

He was due in court on Wednesday.

