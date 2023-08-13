  • Watch Now
Man standing on Major Deegan Expressway killed after being hit by 2 cars

Sunday, August 13, 2023 5:00PM
KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (WABC) -- A man was hit twice while standing outside his car on the Major Deegan Expressway.

Police say a 22-year-old man was driving a Honda near Van Cortlandt Park South when it became disabled.

When he got out of the car in the left lane, the driver was hit by a Subaru that also heading southbound on the Major Deegan Expressway.

Officials say the impact of this crash caused the 22-year-old to be thrown into the northbound lane, where he was then hit by a Jeep.

The Jeep overturned and the 37-year-old driver was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Officials say the 22-year-old man who was struck twice died of his injuries.

No arrest have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

