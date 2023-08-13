Man standing on Major Deegan Expressway killed after being hit by 2 cars

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (WABC) -- A man was hit twice while standing outside his car on the Major Deegan Expressway.

Police say a 22-year-old man was driving a Honda near Van Cortlandt Park South when it became disabled.

When he got out of the car in the left lane, the driver was hit by a Subaru that also heading southbound on the Major Deegan Expressway.

Officials say the impact of this crash caused the 22-year-old to be thrown into the northbound lane, where he was then hit by a Jeep.

The Jeep overturned and the 37-year-old driver was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Officials say the 22-year-old man who was struck twice died of his injuries.

No arrest have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.