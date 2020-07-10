reopen ny

Reopen NY: Many malls in New York back open Friday, if air filtration systems updated

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo has cleared the way for shopping malls to reopen across New York state, allowing indoor malls to get back to business as long as they have special air filtration systems in place. It applies to regions in Phase 4 of their reopening, which at present does not include New York City.

Up to now, only stores with separate entrances outside were permitted to open, eliminating most small stores on the interior corridors. Most malls only had the major retail anchor stores and a few restaurants operating.

In the northern counties, the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack, the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, and Poughkeepsie Galleria will reopen Friday.

On Long Island, Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, and Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station will all reopen on Friday,

Broadway Commons in Hicksville and Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream will reopen on Saturday.

Westfield South Shore in Bay Shore and Sunrise Mall in Massapequa have yet to upgrade their filtration systems to comply. They are due to reopen next Wednesday.

The malls that reopen must have air filtration systems with a minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) of MERV-13, or highest rating compatible with their system, but no less than a MERV-11 rating.

MERV-13 filters remove a larger fraction of particles of the size that could contain viruses each time they pass through them. They remove infectious materials faster than MERV-11, for example. The amount of time it would take a mall to upgrade to at least MERV-11 would depend on what kind of HVAC system the mall has installed.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyorange countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomomallshopping
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
COVID News: NYC cancels all large events through September
COVID NYC: 26 Catholic schools will not reopen in wake of pandemic
COVID News: Start-up is renting out pools like never before
COVID NY: Possible coronavirus exposure at Putnam grocery store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Warning: Flooding rain, riptides expected from Fay
9 people pulled from water off Long Beach; 1 dead
Officer injured after struck in head by tree branch on Upper East Side
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning
COVID News: NYC cancels all large events through September
Teen rescued from waters off Perth Amboy has died; family says
COVID NYC: 26 Catholic schools will not reopen in wake of pandemic
Show More
4 injured after large tree falls in Queens
COVID News: Start-up is renting out pools like never before
Family demands justice after mother dies during emergency C-section
Bronx Little Italy closes Arthur Ave. to allow for more outdoor dining
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken back into federal custody
More TOP STORIES News