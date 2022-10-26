Man rescued after falling down 30-foot hole at construction site in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man had to be rescued Wednesday afternoon after falling down a 30-foot hole in Manhattan.
The rescue happened off East 83rd Street on the Upper West Side.
FDNY officials say a person fell down a hole in a construction site about 30 feet deep.
Rescuers pulled the victim out of the hole around 3 p.m.
He was placed on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital in stable condition.
It's unknown if the victim was a construction worker.
