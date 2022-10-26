Man rescued after falling down 30-foot hole at construction site in Manhattan

A man had to be rescued Wednesday afternoon after falling down a 30-foot hole at a construction site on the Upper East Side.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man had to be rescued Wednesday afternoon after falling down a 30-foot hole in Manhattan.

The rescue happened off East 83rd Street on the Upper West Side.

FDNY officials say a person fell down a hole in a construction site about 30 feet deep.

Rescuers pulled the victim out of the hole around 3 p.m.

He was placed on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

It's unknown if the victim was a construction worker.

