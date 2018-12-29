Man runs away with safe in violent Brooklyn robbery

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are searching for the suspect in a violent Brooklyn robbery.
Officials said the suspect, armed with a gun, walked into an apartment December 21 on Ocean Parkway and Avenue Z in Coney Island.
He then reportedly threw a 19-year-old woman onto the ground while demanding money.
The suspect fled the scene with a safe, 2 pairs of Nike Air Jordan sneakers and some jewelry. The safe had $9,000 inside.
Surveillance video shows the suspect walking down the street carrying the safe.
Police described the suspect as a black man who is approximately 20 to 27 year old, 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sneakers, black jeans, a dark waist-length jacket and a black ski cap.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube