ROBBERY

Man runs away with safe in violent Brooklyn robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for the suspect in a violent Brooklyn robbery.

By Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect in a violent Brooklyn robbery.

Officials said the suspect, armed with a gun, walked into an apartment December 21 on Ocean Parkway and Avenue Z in Coney Island.

He then reportedly threw a 19-year-old woman onto the ground while demanding money.

The suspect fled the scene with a safe, 2 pairs of Nike Air Jordan sneakers and some jewelry. The safe had $9,000 inside.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking down the street carrying the safe.

Police described the suspect as a black man who is approximately 20 to 27 year old, 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sneakers, black jeans, a dark waist-length jacket and a black ski cap.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyConey IslandBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
Police: Man struck by Q train after cell phone store robbery
Bronx thieves wanted for stealing $200K by cutting holes in walls
4 wanted in violent L train robbery in Brooklyn
Search on for police impersonators who robbed man in Brooklyn
More robbery
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Manhattan multi-car crash
Man gropes 4-year-old, threatens to kill mom on 4 train
Teens steal MTA bus for apparent joyride in Brooklyn
2 shot at party in wealthy Long Island suburb
2-year-old boy, whose mom was granted visa to US, dies
Mega Millions jackpot swells to $415M
Priest dies after multi-car crash rescue in NJ
Bronx deadly shooting ends NYC's 7-day streak with no homicides
Show More
NYC plans tight security for New Year's celebrations
MTA adds extra service for New Year's, holiday weekend
AccuWeather: Weekend sun but rain returns for New Year's Eve
NJ swim instructor accused of having sex with 13-year-old
'Electrical arc' turns night sky blue in NYC
More News