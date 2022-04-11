Man shot by police responding to domestic disturbance in Astoria, Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11730398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police provide an update on a fatal shooting outside of a Bronx school.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- One person was shot by police responding to a domestic dispute in Queens on Monday.It happened on 33rd Street and Broadway in Astoria at around 9:50 a.m.The injured man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and expected to survive.The officers were not injured.Further details of the incident have not yet been released.An investigation into the police-involved shooting is underway.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking news story.----------