Man shot by police responding to domestic disturbance in Astoria, Queens

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- One person was shot by police responding to a domestic dispute in Queens on Monday.

It happened on 33rd Street and Broadway in Astoria at around 9:50 a.m.

The injured man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and expected to survive.

The officers were not injured.

Further details of the incident have not yet been released.



An investigation into the police-involved shooting is underway.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking news story.

ALSO READ | 17-year-old in custody in shooting outside Bronx school that killed teen, wounded 2 others
EMBED More News Videos

Police provide an update on a fatal shooting outside of a Bronx school.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
astoriaqueensnew york citypolice involved shootingnypdshootingdomestic violence
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
MS-13 associate dubbed 'La Diablita' found guilty in deaths of 4 men
17-year-old to be charged as adult in killing of teen girl in Bronx
Bouncer shot and wounded after dispute outside NYC bar
And then there were 3; Kmart closing in Avenel, NJ
Manhole explosion causes panic in Times Square
Elderly man killed in NJ house fire
NYC Mayor Eric Adams isolating at Gracie Mansion as he battles COVID
Show More
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Biden administration targets ghost guns, nominates ATF director
Tax-Free Week begins in Connecticut for shoppers
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board of directors
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower
More TOP STORIES News