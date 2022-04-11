Man shot by police responding to domestic disturbance in Astoria, Queens

It happened on 33rd Street and Broadway in Astoria at around 9:50 a.m.
The injured man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and expected to survive.
The officers were not injured.
Further details of the incident have not yet been released.
An investigation into the police-involved shooting is underway.
