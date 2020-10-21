Innocent bystander shot in head by stray bullet in Brooklyn dies days later

Jose Celis, 58, died from his injuries Tuesday night at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
The incident was first reported at 4th Avenue and Pacific Street at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Witnesses told authorities that the driver of a Kia SUV opened fire on the driver of a gray Infinity during a dispute.
The Infinity was struck by a bullet, but it's not known if anyone inside was injured.
Celis was standing about 500 feet away when he was struck by a stray bullet.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case.
