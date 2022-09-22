NYCHA Groundskeeper and another man shot at Red Hook Houses in Brooklyn, 1 in critical condition

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people are in the hospital after being shot at a public housing complex in Brooklyn.

A man believed to be an NYCHA groundskeeper and another man were shot inside the Red Hook Houses on Columbia Street in Red Hook just before 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

The 33-year-old groundskeeper was on duty at the time and was shot once in the right thigh. He's not believed to be the intended target, according to police.

The other 52-year-old man was shot in the leg and chest and police believe he was the intended target of the shooting.

Both men were rushed to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. The 52-year-old victim is in critical condition while the groundskeeper is listed as stable.

No arrests have been made. Police are looking for two men in their 20s who fled the scene after shots were fired.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

